FBI posts $5,000 reward in October murder in Warrenton of 21-year-old man
FBI posts $5,000 reward in October murder in Warrenton of 21-year-old man

Victim died of a gunshot wound to the upper body, death ruled a homicide.

 WARRENTON PD

The FBI has posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fall murder in Warrenton of 21-year-old Derek De La Iglesia of Marshall.

On October 6, 2020 the victim’s body was found in his vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in the 300 block of Jackson Street in the Town of Warrenton.

De La Iglesia, a graduate of Liberty High School in Fauquier, had an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Detective Cpl. M.K. Gemmell, criminal investigations division supervisor with the Warrenton PD. The fatal shooting occurred just prior to when police arrived, the detective said.

The chief medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. Warrenton Police Department detectives continue to investigate the case with assistance from Virginia State Police and FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hot Line 540/349-1000. All callers can remain anonymous

