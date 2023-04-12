The Department of Justice recently filed public notice that the FBI seized $10,000 from Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins’ campaign account.

The money, held in the name of Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins for Sheriff at Blue Ridge Bank in Culpeper, was subject to civil forfeiture on Jan. 31.

The FBI would not confirm or comment on the public notice or any investigation involving Jenkins, and the sheriff has not responded to requests for comment from the Culpeper Star-Exponent. The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office has since removed its account from Facebook.

Jenkins plans to seek his fourth term as sheriff in November. Culpeper Police Capt. Tim Chilton announced he will also run for the position, as did Joe Watson, a former Chief Deputy of Operations at the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.