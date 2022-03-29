FDA OKs second COVID booster, as health officials make vaccine house calls

As the Food and Drug Administration approved a second COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday for older adults while another variant looms on the horizon, health officials in the Fredericksburg region are trying more “personal approaches” to reach unvaccinated people, particularly those who can’t leave their homes.

The new FDA authorization means adults 50 and over who got their third dose of Pfizer of Moderna vaccines at least four months ago are eligible for another shot. It allows millions more Americans to get another booster, but as the Associated Press noted in a story, “the question is whether everyone who’s eligible should rush out and get it.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to weigh in.

Meanwhile, health districts from Culpeper County to Colonial Beach and beyond are continuing a homebound program to take vaccines to those whose age or disability prohibits them from getting out to a medical provider, pharmacy or health department.

“We are hopeful that more personal approaches to increase access will help us to reach those who remain unvaccinated, especially while the vaccine and program are available at no cost,” said Dr. Richard Williams, health director for the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County and other localities in the Northern Neck and Middlesex Peninsula.

The Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, also continues its homebound efforts.

“Often, these are people who are at risk due to medical conditions or age,” Allison Balmes–John, health district spokesperson, said in April 2021 when the homebound initiative began. “Even if they aren’t going out into the community, they often have people come into their homes providing care.”

Only those who can’t get out of their homes are eligible. Priority will be given to those who haven’t received any vaccines, said Mary Chamberlin, the health district’s public information officer.

Those interested in a homebound visit can contact:

FREDERICKSBURG AREA: 540/899-4797

CULPEPER, FAUQUIER AND ORANGE COUNTIES: 540/308-6072

WESTMORELAND, MIDDLESEX PENINSULA: 804/815-4191

Meanwhile, the FDA’s announcement of eligibility for a second booster shot comes as the BA.2 variant, a “sibling” of the omicron strain that swept the nation during the fall and winter, has become the dominant variant worldwide, according to health reports.

The CDC estimates that half the cases in New York and New Jersey—areas that have experienced past surges before the rest of the country—are the BA.2 variant. The strain also makes up almost one-third of Virginia cases, according to the weekly report from the Three Rivers Health District.

Some health reports have suggested the sub-strain is even more contagious than the original omicron. Others indicate the protection from vaccines and boosters, as well as the widespread natural immunity gained from all those who contracted it, may only cause what Three Rivers characterized as “modest increases in the United States in coming weeks.”

While none of the vaccines have been as strong against the omicron mutant as the original versions of the virus because protection wanes over time, two vaccine doses are almost 80% effective against needing a ventilator or dying from an infection, according to the CDC. A booster shot pushes that protection to 94%, the CDC reported.

The RAHD makes that point in bold, flashing letters on its Facebook page in a post that declares: “Unvaccinated people are almost 100 times more likely to die from COVID than people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.”

However, state and local rates for booster shots, especially, are considerably lower than national averages, according to data.

Across America, about 66% of the population is fully vaccinated and about 42% have gotten booster shots.

In Virginia, 77% of the population ages 5 and up has been vaccinated but only 36% has gotten boosters, according to VDH data.

In Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, 60% of the population has been vaccinated but only 31% has gotten booster shots, according to the state.

Regionally, Fauquier County has the highest rates with 69% of the population vaccinated and 33% boosted. King George has the lowest with 55% of the population vaccinated and 25% with booster shots.

In regards to another booster, U.S. health officials looked to Israeli research. During the omicron surge, the nation offered a fourth dose to people 60 and older at least four months after their last shot.

Preliminary data posted online last week suggested some benefit: Israeli researchers counted 92 deaths among more than 328,000 people who got the extra shot, compared to 232 deaths among 234,000 people who skipped the fourth dose.

What’s far from clear is how long any extra benefit from another booster would last, and thus when to get it.

“The ‘when’ is a really difficult part. Ideally we would time booster doses right before surges but we don’t always know when that’s going to be,” Dr. William Moss of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the Associated Press.

Plus, a longer interval between shots helps the immune system mount a stronger, more cross-reactive defense.

"If you get a booster too close together, it's not doing any harm—you're just not going to get much benefit from it,” said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry

The Associated Press contributed to this story.