Feb. 28 is deadline for Culpeper Branch NAACP Black history essay contest for youth

"Do we need a National Black History Month?”

That is the question being posed by the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP for its annual student essay question in commemoration of Black History Month in February.

The contest is open to all K-12 students who live in Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties. Contest winners will receive gift certificates-$75/elementary, $125/middle school, and $200/high school.

They will also be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at the March meeting and be invited on a special field trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Students should submit an essay of up to 500 words or a video accompanied by a written script addressing the question, “Do we need a national Black History Month? Why or why not?” Essays and videos should be submitted to education@naacpculpeper.org by Feb. 28.

Submissions postmarked by Feb. 28 can also be mailed to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701. Students should include their full name, age, grade, school, and a phone number and/or email address as a contact for essay contest organizers. Winners will be announced in March. Questions? Contact education@naacpculpeper.org.