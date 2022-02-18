 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Feb. 28 is deadline for Culpeper Branch NAACP Black history essay contest for youth

  • 0
NAACP Black History Month essay winners (copy)

A year ago the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP held an essay contest for Black History Month and the winners were (from left) Catherine Lomis, Cerena Quiñones and Lajoya Banks. Entries are being sought for this year's contest, answering the question, 'Do we need a National Black History Month?'

 EMILY JENNINGS / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

"Do we need a National Black History Month?”

That is the question being posed by the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP for its annual student essay question in commemoration of Black History Month in February.

The contest is open to all K-12 students who live in Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties. Contest winners will receive gift certificates-$75/elementary, $125/middle school, and $200/high school.

They will also be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at the March meeting and be invited on a special field trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Students should submit an essay of up to 500 words or a video accompanied by a written script addressing the question, “Do we need a national Black History Month? Why or why not?” Essays and videos should be submitted to education@naacpculpeper.org by Feb. 28.

Submissions postmarked by Feb. 28 can also be mailed to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701. Students should include their full name, age, grade, school, and a phone number and/or email address as a contact for essay contest organizers. Winners will be announced in March. Questions? Contact education@naacpculpeper.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert