February ice storm brings hazardous roadways, power outages

Sleet and rain, coupled with below-freezing temperatures, resulted in ice, fender benders and power outages throughout the region on Saturday.
“There’s too many people out on the road, honestly,” said Stafford County Master Deputy Robert Kulbeth of the traffic safety unit. “The traffic on [State Route] 610 is ridiculous.”
Throughout the day, ice accumulated on tree branches and power lines, already weighed-down by snow that fell on the region Thursday and Friday. By 4 p.m., the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported about 14,500 customers without power in its service area, including over 900 in Spotsylvania County.
But the worst of the freezing rain was expected to continue through Saturday evening, making travel even more treacherous.
The National Weather Services issued an ice storm warning effective until 7 a.m. Sunday. The advisory discourages travel and advises motorists who must travel to bring along a flashlight, food and water in case of emergency. An additional weather statement issued by the agency warns those who must travel to slow down and leave plenty of distance between themselves and vehicles ahead of them.
“I’ve had to flash my lights at a few people who are driving too fast in this,” said Kulbeth.
The National Weather Service also reported a slight winter storm threat for Monday into Tuesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday.
“If these threats materialize, they may cause travel disruptions,” the statement said.
Throughout the day, large numbers of VDOT crews were visible on roadways throughout the region applying sand and salt on roadways. VDOT reported road crews are expected to remain on the job until all state maintained roads are safe for travel.
Saturday afternoon, Kulbeth said roads were slushy, with only a few minor accidents reported in Stafford County. He said the falling rain was freezing on untreated surfaces.
“My side mirrors on my car, the windshield wipers, everything’s frozen,” said Kulbeth.
In the Virginia State Police division, which includes Fredericksburg as well as Orange, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, Sgt. Brent Coffey said state police responded to seven disabled vehicles by late Saturday afternoon, including one accident with injures in Rockingham County.
“If at all possible, please avoid going out,” said Coffey. “If you do have to go out, check the 511Virginia.org website for current road conditions, give yourself extra time, extra stopping distance, remove all snow and ice from your vehicle, turn your headlights on, buckle up, do everything you can to keep yourself safe.”
Temperatures were expected to remain below freezing through Saturday night with temperatures rising above freezing about 10 a.m. Sunday.
“Once the sun goes down and it gets colder, the roads are definitely going to freeze overnight,” said Kulbeth.
Sunday’s high temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees with a 25 percent chance of additional rain. Sunday night, the temperate is expected to remain above freezing, at 35 degrees.
To report a power outage, call 800/552.3904 or visit outage.myrec.coop/ReportOutage.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438