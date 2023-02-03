A Charlottesville federal grand jury in January indicted a Greene County man on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

Trevail Stuart Woodson, 28, was also indicted Jan. 11 on a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Last fall, officers found more than 10,000 fentanyl pills during a raid of his home in the Ruckersville area, as well as a kilogram of fentanyl powder, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

“One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “This lethality of synthetic opioids is simply staggering, and my office will continue to prioritize prosecuting those who seek to profit by preying on our communities.”

Fentanyl continues to flood into the country at an alarming rate and Virginia communities are not immune from its devastation, said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the DEA Washington Division.

“By arresting Mr. Woodson and removing this poison from our streets, we are effectively saving many lives. We will continue to work with our local and state partners to interdict the distribution of fentanyl wherever it may occur and bring to justice those who are driving the crisis,” he said.

According to court documents, on Oct. 6, 2022, the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Woodson’s residence.

In addition to the fentanyl pills and powder, authorities seized over 5 kilograms of meth, 360 grams of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of heroin, six firearms, including an AR-style rifle, and $12,885 in cash.