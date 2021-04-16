FEMA helps cover funeral costs for those who died from COVID-19

Nationwide, the average cost of a funeral is about $10,000, with cremation averaging less than half that amount.

Storke wonders if people who may have planned to spend less on a service will chose a more expensive option knowing the government is ultimately going to pay for it. As a taxpayer, he said that concerns him.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management State Coordinator Curtis Brown said he appreciated the partnership with FEMA as the state “continues to assist its residents that have been financially impacted by the pandemic.”

“These funeral assistance funds will help ease some of the financial burden incurred from a tragic COVID-19 death,” he said.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, and the more recently signed American Rescue Act of 2021, direct FEMA to provide the assistance. To date, more than 564,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and if applications to cover all their funerals were submitted to FEMA, the cost would exceed $5 billion.