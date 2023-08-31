A Madison woman died as a pedestrian in a fatal crash Wednesday in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred at 9:03 p.m. on August 30 on Route 11 (N Valley Pike) just north of Route 720 (Smithland Road), according to a release from spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Route 11 when a pedestrian ran east into the northbound travel lane, Coffey said. The Volkswagen was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk, Coffey said. The Volkswagen immediately stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian, Amanda D. Tyler, 41, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old female of Rockingham, VA, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.