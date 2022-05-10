Fender bender in Stafford leads police to robbery suspect

A Stafford man who was wanted on a robbery charge in Prince William County was arrested Friday after fleeing from a relatively minor traffic accident, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the wreck occurred at 8:22 p.m. Friday in the area of Mine and Garrisonville roads in North Stafford. The driver of a Toyota Camry rear ended a truck before stopping in the nearby Walmart parking lot, police said.

After explaining to the victim that he didn’t have a license or insurance, the Camry driver left on foot and headed toward Garrisonville Road, authorities said. Deputy C.C. Lee checked the Camry registration and learned that the owner was wanted in connection with a July 6 robbery in Prince William.

A witness had taken a picture of the suspect that was shared with other deputies in the area, Kimmitz said. First Sgt. D.F. Purcell Jr. spotted the suspect getting into an Uber at a Popeye’s restaurant and stopped the vehicle.

Cornelius Sean McGriff, 29, was charged in Stafford with hit and run and two lesser misdemeanors. He was also served the robbery warrant out of Prince William and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.