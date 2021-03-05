Final Liberation & Freedom Day events this weekend in C’ville

As part of the week’s final events commemorating the 4th Annual Liberation & Freedom Day in Charlottesville, a Path to Freedom Memory program will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at the University of Virginia Monument to Enslaved Laborers.
Successive small groups of 6-10 attendees at a time will enter the monument circle to listen to descendants speak at the event sponsored by the Descendant of Enslaved Communities at UVA.
At noon on Saturday, March 6 the Virginia State University Drum Line will perform on the upper deck at the Jefferson School City Center and on Facebook like. At 2 p.m. on Saturday will be a film screening of “The Coachman” and “Byrdland,” Lorenzo Dickerson’s documentaries about Keswick-area plantations of Castle Hill & Turkey Hill.
Then on Sunday, March 7, watch, “The Other Madisons,” film screening and conversation with filmmaker Eduardo Montes Bradley and Bettye Kearse, author of “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family.
In this documentary, Kearse traces her ancestry to Mandy, her family’s first African ancestor enslaved on American soil who became the property of President James Madison in Orange County, VA. Kearse’s research, her encounters with cultural institutions, and her travels to Ghana, Portugal, Virginia, and Texas provide the contextual background of this genealogical journey.
The family mantra: “Always remember—you’re a Madison. You come from African slaves and a president” has now achieved a new level, that of the documentary film experience, according to event publicity. Andrea Douglas will moderate an after film discussion. The event will bb live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
Liberation and Freedom Day celebrates the March 3-6, 1865 arrival of Union troops to the area when thousands of enslaved residents escaped with the U.S. Army as it advanced toward Petersburg.