Final Liberation & Freedom Day events this weekend in C’ville

As part of the week’s final events commemorating the 4th Annual Liberation & Freedom Day in Charlottesville, a Path to Freedom Memory program will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at the University of Virginia Monument to Enslaved Laborers.

Successive small groups of 6-10 attendees at a time will enter the monument circle to listen to descendants speak at the event sponsored by the Descendant of Enslaved Communities at UVA.

At noon on Saturday, March 6 the Virginia State University Drum Line will perform on the upper deck at the Jefferson School City Center and on Facebook like. At 2 p.m. on Saturday will be a film screening of “The Coachman” and “Byrdland,” Lorenzo Dickerson’s documentaries about Keswick-area plantations of Castle Hill & Turkey Hill.

Then on Sunday, March 7, watch, “The Other Madisons,” film screening and conversation with filmmaker Eduardo Montes Bradley and Bettye Kearse, author of “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family.