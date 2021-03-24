Final report finds no motive in Virginia Beach mass shooting

“At times, the suspect referenced the belief he was being tasked with work outside of his pay grade,” the report said. “This concern was specifically addressed by his supervisor in 2018. The suspect was told that he had been making improvements and was given encouragement.”

Leaders in the department said the shooter would have met job performance standards in his 2019 evaluation, the report said.

The report found “no substantiated witness reports of any incidents involving threatening behaviors or statements, nor did investigators locate any written statements to that effect.”

Some co-workers used words like “quiet” and “introverted” to describe Craddock while others called him a “jerk” or characterized him as schizophrenic.

But the report concluded that the "investigation did not uncover any indications of violent tendencies or acts of violence committed by the suspect prior to May 31, 2019."

The report is unlikely to satisfy at least some of the victims' families, who blame a toxic workplace and failure by supervisors to recognize warning signs.

Jason Nixon, whose wife, Kate Nixon, was killed, said Wednesday that the shooter was upset because he was having trouble at work and lost out on a promotion.