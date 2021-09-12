Final Some Gave All ride remembers sacrifices of local military personnel in the war on terror

When the Some Gave All Foundation was established, there were just four people who conducted a motorcycle ride and festival that featured more than 1,500 participants.
The event was created in memory of Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Frazier of Spotsylvania County, who was killed in Al Ramadi, Iraq, in 2007, and Army National Guardsman Sgt. Nicholas Mason, killed in Mosul, Iraq, in 2004.
The Frazier and Mason families combined to host the motorcycle ride that went from Spotsylvania High School—Frazier’s alma mater—to King George High, where Mason was an alumnus.
The strain of hosting the event began to take its toll on Frazier’s father, Rick, after the death of his wife, Jana, seven years ago.
A combination of the stress of hosting a wide-scale event and increased traffic along the route led to the Some Gave All Foundation announcing last month that this year’s ride would be the final one after 14 years.
The last ride took place on Sunday as about 1,000 motorcycle enthusiasts made the trek from State Route 208 to Lafayette Boulevard and then State Route 3 East before they arrived at King George High.
“I’m not sad,” Rick Frazier said of the event ending. “I’m glad we were able to do what we did for such a small group of people. … Once my wife passed away, it wasn’t quite the same for me. I enjoyed helping other wounded vets. I thought that was a wonderful thing. But without her keeping me focused it was a little more difficult to put this on. This is a lot of work.”
On Sunday morning, check-in and registration was held at Spotsylvania High. There was a brief ceremony before riders hit the road.
After the national anthem, former Spotsylvania School Board member Ray Lora spoke about his relationship with Joshua Frazier when he was a student at Spotsylvania High and the sadness upon learning of his death.
“This young man was the best America has to offer,” Lora said.
Mason’s parents, Vic and Christine, then addressed the crowd. Kick stands went up about 11 a.m. and riders made the journey to King George.
At King George High, there was a DJ, a memorial ceremony, stunt riding by the 540 Boyz, demonstrations, vendors and exhibits, children’s activities and plenty of food.
The deaths of 13 Marines in Afghanistan last month were a topic of discussion as names of the more than 7,000 Americans who have died since the global war on terror began were read. In previous years, the roll call featured only Fredericksburg-area soldiers that perished.
“We have the same reaction whenever there’s a lost one,” Christine Mason said. “That one [in Afghanistan last month], because of the circumstances, is very difficult, as all of them are.”
Although Sunday was the last ride, the foundation will continue as long as donations continue to pour in. Entering Sunday’s event, Some Gave All had raised $409,000 for veterans and their families in need of assistance. Some of the funds also went to organizations that are focused on veteran’s issues.
Frazier said the most rewarding expenditure was purchasing a computer with a voice application for a veteran who endured a traumatic brain injury and couldn’t speak to his two young children.
“He was able to type in what he wanted to say and the computer would actually speak so he could communicate with his children,” Frazier said. “That’s the one that hit home the most with me.”
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services had an informational table on-site. Anthony Swann, the department’s senior veteran peer specialist, said Some Gave All has been a major contributor to the needs of veterans in the Fredericksburg area.
Swann said homelessness, behavioral health and education are three primary areas of concern. He said one of the department’s goals is to connect veterans throughout the region to each other.
The Some Gave All ride was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is typically held before or after Memorial Day weekend but was moved this year to give organizers more time to plan around the pandemic.
The day after Sept. 11 was intentionally selected.
Christine Mason said it wasn’t known until last month that this ride would be the final one, but added it’s fitting it occurred near the 20th anniversary of 9/11.