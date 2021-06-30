Fire crew talks woman off Falmouth Bridge railing

A Stafford County fire department crew spent about two hours working to help a woman who had climbed onto the concrete railing of the Falmouth Bridge on Tuesday.

Just after 11 a.m., the crew was traveling across the bridge when they saw the woman on the railing and two drivers who had stopped their vehicles to help, fire department spokeswoman Katie Caler Brady said.

“The engine crew quickly identified she was in crisis, and worked to build a rapport with her,” Brady said. “The crew was able to assist her back over the guardrail on to the sidewalk into an awaiting ambulance who transporter her for care.”

The scene was cleared shortly after 1 p.m.