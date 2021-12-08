 Skip to main content
Fire damages house, injures one
Fire damages house, injures one

A Spotsylvania County house sustained severe damage and one resident was injured in a Monday fire.

The Spotsylvania Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management department said in a Facebook post that crews were dispatched just before noon for a house fire in the Lake Wilderness neighborhood, in the western area of the county.

When crews arrived at the house, in the 12900 block of Grant Court, they “found a two story residence with fire throughout the second floor and venting through the roof,” the county’s FREM department said in the Facebook post.

One occupant suffered minor burns and was taking to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire caused severe damage to the house, with the second floor gutted and the roof destroyed. Crews were able to save most of the Christmas presents that were inside the house.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

