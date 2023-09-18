Millers Head Fire, covering 2.5 acres of steep and rocky terrain in Shenandoah National Park, is now 100 percent contained.

Firefighters established a fire line around the fire perimeter and extinguished hot spots throughout the area to keep it from reigniting trees, grass, or other natural forest debris, according to a National Park Service release. The fire was located just west of Skyland.

Firefighters continued mop-op operations on Friday by extinguishing or removing material along the control line to prevent re-ignition.

Staff monitored within the fire perimeter through the weekend.

Firefighters from the National Park Service, Virginia Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service, and a Fire Department Engine crew for the State of Colorado worked to contain the fire since it started on September 8.

Initial reports indicate the fire was naturally caused. Park structures were not affected by the fire and all park trails and facilities remained open.

Officials on Sept. 7 issued a notice advising visitors that Shenandoah National Park is experiencing high fire danger due to high temperatures and drought conditions. When the fire danger is “high” fires can start easily and grasses and leaf litter will ignite readily. Unattended campfires and brush fires can get out of control and fires will spread quickly, according to a release.

Officials asked visitors to the park to practice extreme caution.

Shenandoah Fire Technician Joe Jarrells stated, “Being aware of the obvious like cigarettes and campfires is certainly something we want everyone to do, but it’s also important to pay attention to other less obvious hazards.”

With conditions dryer than usual, heat or sparks from vehicle exhausts can ignite grasses along Skyline Drive so parking on asphalt or gravel is recommended, the release stated.

Fires are prohibited in the park except in park-built fire grates in picnic areas, campgrounds, and at other facilities. While the park has not yet banned campfires, officials are urging visitors to be certain they are extinguished completely before leaving.

Visitors should have a container to carry water in and something to use for stirring campfires. Officials recommend dousing the fire with water, then stirring to spread the coals. Don’t leave until the area has cooled completely, the park advise.

Shenandoah received less than two inches of rain in July and August. As of Sept. 7, the park received 25.94 inches of rain, compared to the yearly average of 56.54.

As Shenandoah’s busiest month approaches along with the fall fire season, park officials are asking for the public’s help in preventing wildfires, according to the release. See smoke or fire in the park? Call the emergency phone line at 800-732-0911.