Fired up for the Fourth: How to celebrate Independence Day in the Fredericksburg area

Fourth of July is right around the corner and there are a number of celebrations near and far to honor America’s Declaration of Independence. Fun little fact: Congress adopted the final draft on July 4, 1776, but the 56 members put their John Hancocks on the famous document on Aug. 2 later that year. Whether you’re staying in town or hitting the highway this year, these celebrations have plenty of fanfare to keep you in a patriotic mood all weekend long.

FREDERICKSBURG

Fallen Heroes 5-Miler/Children’s Stroll and Roll: Grab your sneakers and get a head-start on Fredericksburg’s Fourth of July Celebration with the annual Fallen Heroes 5-Miler, kicking off at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The scenic race starts at Caroline Street between Lafayette and Frederick and wraps up at Charlotte Street between Princess Anne and Caroline streets. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit that provides support to the Veterans and First Responders in need of assistance in our local community. Registration is $40 for in-person or virtual; price goes up after July 2. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/Info/VA/Fredericksburg/HeritageFestival5Miler.

The Children’s Run and Stroll, hosted by the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, begins at 9:30 a.m. The parade route runs along Caroline Street from the train station to Market Square. Prizes will be awarded for best adult and best child costumes, and best decorated bicycle and wagon/stroller. Participants should line up at the VRE parking lot at 9 a.m.

Find more information at fxbg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Roll-and-stroll.pdf.

Fourth in Fredericksburg Festival: Riverfront Park (713 Sophia St.) will be bustling with activity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Enjoy an art and crafts show with artists along Sophia, Charlotte and Hanover streets; children’s activities featuring DJ Bill Carroll, face painting, moon bounce, gyroscope ride, the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia and a variety of food vendors. Live music will be provided by Patsy’s Country Classics, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Memories of Elvis by Michael Hoover, 1:30–3:30 p.m. Presentation of the Colors will take place at noon Riverfront Park, with a welcome from Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.

The fireworks show, sponsored by the Fredericksburg Nationals and the city, will take place at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium and will start about 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs; dogs must be on a leash. Not allowed: tents, alcoholic beverages, sparklers and grills. The FredNats are playing against the Lynchburg Hillcats at 4:35 p.m.

For more information about Fredericksburg’s festivities, visit fxbg.com/fourth-in-fredericksburg.

STAFFORD

4th of July Spectacular: Stafford County’s celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Monday at John Lee Pratt Park (120 River Road) and will include live music by the Fredericksburg Concert Band, surprise grab bags for family fun, yard games, food trucks and a DJ and fireworks.

The fireworks display will begin at dusk. Admission is free; onsite parking is limited. Carpooling is strongly advised. Leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Stars & Stripes Spectacular: The 16th annual extravaganza is returning Saturday after a two-year hiatus. And after a long break, the celebration is ready to welcome back visitors and packed with four stages of entertainment, children’s activities and inflatables, historical site tours, and food and business vendors from 4–10 p.m. at the Spotsylvania Courthouse, Spotsylvania Elementary School and Spotsylvania Courthouse Village.

The musical lineup includes U.S. Army Band Downrange from 7–9 p.m. on the Main Stage; Clear Cut Bluegrass Band from 4–9 p.m. on the Bluegrass Stage, and DJ Dicky Estes from 4–10 p.m. at Merchant Square Pavilion. Over on the Children’s Stage: demonstrations, 4–6 p.m.; and magician and juggler Jonathan Austin, 6:30–8 p.m. Visitors can also take free tours of historic Spotsylvania Courthouse and the Old Jail.

And don’t forget the big finish! Fireworks will kick off about 9:20 p.m., and the display will be synchronized with a musical soundtrack produced by staff at WGRQ 95.9 FM. Shuttles will transport visitors from Courtland high and elementary schools to Spotsylvania Elementary; limited free parking at the Public Safety Building lot on Dean Ridings Lane and limited paid parking in the field at the corner of Brock Road and Courthouse Bypass (entrance off Brock Road); $5 donation will go toward the Spotsylvania High School Athletic Boosters. Limited handicap parking can be found at the Public Safety Building and next to Spotsylvania Elementary and the Holbert Building. Rain date is July 3. 540/507-7529; Spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

HISTORIC SITES

Ferry Farm: Want to be more connected to history? Spend your day at George Washington’s Boyhood Home (268 Kings Highway), with activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

“(The event at Ferry Farm) is a great way to learn about the history of George Washington in the place where he learned how to be a good citizen, a good military leader, and eventually the president,” said Amy Durbin, the foundation’s director of education.

Visitors can meet a George Washington reenactor, play Colonial games like our country’s first president enjoyed himself as a child, take a tour of the Washington House, talk with archaeologists at a dig site, and explore historical encamped military units. After you get your photo with Washington, B101.5’s Buzzy the Bee will also be available for selfies. There will also be a flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Admission is $1 per person (cash or credit) at the door for ages 3 and older. Food trucks, including Juan More Taco, will also be on-site.

Parking and shuttles will be provided at the Eagles Lodge, 21 Cool Springs Road; shuttles will also stop at the downtown Fredericksburg celebration at Caroline and Charlotte streets. The event will be canceled in case of rain. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.

Stratford Hall: July Fourth festivities will be held from Saturday to Monday at Stratford Hall (483 Great House Road), the home of the only brothers to sign the Declaration of Independence: Richard Henry Lee and Francis Lightfoot Lee. Visitors can explore the 18th-century Great House, garden and grounds and hear Colonial music (Saturday only). For children, there will be Colonial games and a scavenger hunt. Admission is $4; free admission for children under age 5. 804/493-8038; stratfordhall.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop (1020 Caroline St.) will host free live readings of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. “The declaration, when read aloud, does not sound like a document nearing 250 years in age,” said Anne Darron, executive director of Washington Heritage Museums. “It is entirely understandable to the modern ear and is a very timeless document.”

Over at Rising Sun Tavern (1304 Caroline St.), costumed interpreters will lead Fourth of July Story Time with children’s books on the American Revolution at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the lawn. The free family event—a new addition to festivities—will also include face painting. “The stories that will be read will be age-appropriate introductions to our American history. While celebrating our independence, this event will be great for the child who prefers a quieter activity,” Darron said.

Guests will also be able to tour the tavern, built in the 1760s and originally home to George Washington’s youngest brother Charles. Tours will be offered at standard admission prices. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Visitors will have an opportunity to meet George Washington during “An American Celebration,” which begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday with the general inspecting the troops on the Bowling Green.

The daylong event also includes a wreath-laying with the Sons of the American Revolution at Washington’s Tomb, made-for-daytime fireworks, Revolutionary War military drill, a musical performance by the National Concert Band, 18th-century music in the Upper Garden and a naturalization ceremony.

The celebration is included with admission. $28 for ages 12 and older, $15 for ages 6–11, free for children 5 and younger. 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.

American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: Mark the 246th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence during Liberty Celebration, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The celebration will offer interpretive programs, artillery demonstrations, the “Great American 4th of July Sing-along” led by the Cigar Box String Band and demonstrations of musket and artillery firing.

Visitors can also see a rare July 1776 broadside of the Declaration of Independence on display in an immersive gallery exhibit and participate in patriotic programming in outdoor re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm.

At 2:30 and 2:15 p.m., character interpreter James Cameron will appear as John Rollison, a free Black man from York County, who signed the Oath of Allegiance to the Patriot government in 1777 and provided supplies to Patriot militia troops and navy. Included with museum admission: $18 adults, $9 youth ages 6–12 and free for ages 5 and under; combination ticket with Jamestown Settlement is available for $30 adults and $15 for ages 6–12. 200 Water St., Yorktown. jyfmuseums.org/libertycelebration.