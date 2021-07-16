Firefighters organize rally to encourage negotiations between MWHC, Cigna

Ryan McGill is used to emergency situations, but he and others are tackling a firestorm of problems caused by a contract dispute between the Fredericksburg area’s largest health care system and a national insurance company.
McGill lives in King George County and is a director with the International Association of Firefighters Local 2068 Fairfax County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics. That’s a long way of saying he’s a union leader whose job is to look out for its members.
Cigna is the primary insurance for Fairfax County employees, including those who fight fires and provide emergency medical care. When Cigna and Mary Washington Healthcare ended their contract on May 30 because they couldn’t agree on payment rates, about 200 firefighters and paramedics, as well as another 200 Fairfax employees and their families who live in the Fredericksburg area, were affected, McGill said.
They’re among an estimated 15,000 Cigna clients in the city and surrounding counties who need to find new medical providers or pay higher, out-of-network costs if they continue with Mary Washington Healthcare physicians.
McGill and his colleagues “are coming together for a cause” and encouraging others to join with them and implore MWHC and Cigna to negotiate a deal. They’ve planned a rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, on Mary Washington Boulevard between Hospital Drive and Sam Perry Boulevard—within sight of Mary Washington Hospital.
McGill wanted to do what he could to facilitate a resolution because access to health care is a “foundational pillar” of the union.
“At the same time, we as firefighters, EMTs and paramedics are taught that there are times when we must be our patients’ advocate,” he said. “The contract dispute has directly impacted the citizens we are sworn to protect [and] that is why we are standing with the citizens of the greater Fredericksburg area.”
Rocco Alvaro, a Fairfax firefighter and Spotsylvania County resident, is glad to see it. He had to cancel his 23-year-old daughter’s operation with an MWHC doctor to have her tonsils removed. She remains in pain as she goes through the process of finding another physician, who will review her case and redo all the tests and evaluations she’s already had done.
It’s frustrating and stressful, Alvaro said, when patients are caught in the middle between multimillion dollar companies.
“At the end of the day, who fights for the little people?” he asked.
Anyone interested in talking with the firefighters’ group about their efforts can email batt5@fairfaxfirefighters.org.
‘TALK THIS OUT’
The Virginia Professional Firefighters is the official organization sponsoring the rally because the MWHC–Cigna split affects members, their families and retirees in several Northern Virginia localities, said Robert Bragg, the group’s president.
His message to the health care system and insurance company is simple.
“Hey guys, sit down and talk this out,” Bragg said. “You’re affecting a lot of people.”
Reaching an agreement may not be that simple. The positions of the two parties have not changed much since late May, as the disagreement centers on what Cigna is willing to pay for services and what MWHC will accept.
Eric Fletcher, vice president of the health care system, said he shared the frustrations of the firefighters’ union and that MWHC had “a good, decades-long relationship with Cigna until now.” He said MWHC requested Cigna increase its payment rates by about 3 percent to cover inflation and “the very real financial demands placed on hospitals by the pandemic.”
He said Cigna countered “by demanding a discount of over 30 percent off of the current contracted rates they agreed to three years ago. Despite this egregious demand, we remain willing to work with Cigna when they are ready to discuss a fair contract.”
Cigna says it would welcome MWHC back into the network, “but not if they continue to demand rates that are unfair and too expensive for our customers and clients,” said Holly Fussell, communications senior advisor.
She said the insurance company has a “robust network of providers in the area,” including hospitals in Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Prince William counties that could provide “uninterrupted access to care.”
A BIG FOOTPRINT
Drew Gallagher, who lives in Spotsylvania, is a claims superintendent with a company that offers home and auto insurance. He’s also a customer of Cigna and has discovered in recent weeks how large Mary Washington Healthcare’s network has grown. The system includes two hospitals, a third emergency room at Lee’s Hill, 40-plus outpatient facilities and more than 500 physicians who are part of the Mary Washington Alliance.
“MWHC has gobbled up local practices like Pac-Man pellets, so [its] footprint is far bigger than it had been just two years ago,” said Gallagher.
While MWHC is a big player in the Fredericksburg area, it makes up a small percentage of Cigna’s overall clients, leading Gallagher to believe “there is little incentive for either side to resolve the ongoing dispute.”
“Are the people who are losing their doctors and health providers a big enough consideration for either side to relent?” he asked. “I do not believe you have to think too long on that question to reach a painful conclusion.”
Firefighters have reached out to various legislators for support and Annie Cupka, chairwoman of the King George Board of Supervisors, on Friday sent a letter to Congressman Rob Wittman, requesting his help. She explained the hardship the contract rift created, especially for those who delayed care during the pandemic.
She said she “found it disheartening” that many of her affected constituents are “current or retired first responders who are consistently asked to go to extraordinary lengths to care for others.”
‘BITE THE BULLET’
Scott Pierpoint, 52, lives in Stafford, works for Fairfax County and has been treated for diabetes for 46 years.
For almost half that time, he’s seen the same MWHC endocrinologist, a doctor who specializes in diabetes. He’s on an insulin pump with a continuous glucose monitor and must stay in close contact with his doctor. He’s also had a heart attack and sees a cardiologist regularly, along with his family practitioner and a specialist who monitors his lungs.
All four doctors are out of Cigna’s network.
Pierpoint already paid his $2,500 deductible this year for in-network providers. If he continues to see the same doctors he has for decades, he has to pay another $2,500 out-of-network deductible, then he’s liable for 30 percent of the overall charges. With in-network providers, his total was 10 percent after the deductible.
He’s decided to “bite the bullet” and pay the extra charges as long as he can afford to do so.
“The biggest concern is the treatment issue, the secondary concern is money,” Pierpoint said. “It’s scary because I have a long medical history, and I don’t want to go to a doctor that doesn’t know me.”
Several Cigna customers told The Free Lance–Star that some of their doctors have drawn up new contracts to stay in Cigna’s network. Fussell confirmed that was the case, but wouldn’t comment, for publication, on the number of providers involved.
Even if a doctor is part of the Cigna network, patients would not be able to go to any MWHC hospitals for procedures or have any lab work or X-rays done at its facilities. Providers who have contracts with Cigna have to schedule evaluations and procedures with facilities with the same contracts, according to Cigna.
Gallagher has discovered the frustration and difficulty of finding new doctors in the Fredericksburg area who will take his insurance. He consulted Cigna’s website and called 10 of them listed as Cigna carriers.
Not a single one accepted his insurance.
“One receptionist at a cardiologist’s office felt sorry for me and gave me the name of a cardiologist who was still accepting Cigna patients,” Gallagher said. “That cardiologist does accept Cigna, but was not on the Cigna website list.”
Because contract negotiations continue, Fussell suggested that clients call the customer service number on the back of their identification card for updated information on in-network providers.
