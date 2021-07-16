Firefighters organize rally to encourage negotiations between MWHC, Cigna

McGill wanted to do what he could to facilitate a resolution because access to health care is a “foundational pillar” of the union.

“At the same time, we as firefighters, EMTs and paramedics are taught that there are times when we must be our patients’ advocate,” he said. “The contract dispute has directly impacted the citizens we are sworn to protect [and] that is why we are standing with the citizens of the greater Fredericksburg area.”

Rocco Alvaro, a Fairfax firefighter and Spotsylvania County resident, is glad to see it. He had to cancel his 23-year-old daughter’s operation with an MWHC doctor to have her tonsils removed. She remains in pain as she goes through the process of finding another physician, who will review her case and redo all the tests and evaluations she’s already had done.

It’s frustrating and stressful, Alvaro said, when patients are caught in the middle between multimillion dollar companies.

“At the end of the day, who fights for the little people?” he asked.

Anyone interested in talking with the firefighters’ group about their efforts can email batt5@fairfaxfirefighters.org.

‘TALK THIS OUT’