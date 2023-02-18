A party canvass, also known as a firehouse primary, will be held May 6 to determine the Republican nominee to run in November for the new 28th District Virginia State Senate seat.

Incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, has represented the Piedmont-area district since his election in 2012.

Republican Mike Allers, a recently retired public school teacher and administrator from Greene County, is challenging Reeves for the nomination.

State-run primaries will be held June 20.

The firehouse primary voting method was selected by the majority of Republican Party Committee chairs in District 28, redistricted last year.

The new district spans all of Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties and part of Fauquier and Spotsylvania, not including the city of Fredericksburg.

The Republican nominee will be decided at the upcoming firehouse primary, to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6 at three voting locations across the district, according to Lorraine Carter, acting chair of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. Voters from Fauquier and Rappahannock will vote at a location yet to be announced in Fauquier.

Voters from Culpeper, Madison and Greene will vote at Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.

Voters from Orange and Spotsylvania will vote at a location yet to be announced in Orange County, according to Carter.

People who can cast ballots in the GOP firehouse primary are registered voters within the 28th Senate District who are in accord with the principles of the Republican Party and who intend to support the Republican candidate in the general election, Carter said.

Allers, during a recent stop at the Culpeper GOP headquarters, mentioned his gripe with the recently chosen primary method.

“We’re losing 45 days of campaigning,” he said.

Allers said an argument was made that the earlier firehouse primary would allow the winner to get a jumpstart on the campaign trail in case there’s a Democrat running. No Democratic candidate has yet emerged in the state senate district ranked “Strong Republican” by Virginia Public Access Project.

Allers said he fought to add a third voting location for the firehouse primary when only two were originally proposed by the local parties.

“Got to make sure there’s integrity so I am out there arguing for that,” said Allers, a Trump-aligned candidate. “Make sure it’s on the up and up. I don’t want to disenfranchise anybody. I want everyone to have to a chance to vote.

“When you only have six hours of voting that’s a huge difference. No early voting or mail-in ballots. It’s going to shrink the populace of those who vote.”

Sen. Reeves and his campaign did not immediately respond to an email Friday from the Star-Exponent seeking comment on selection of the firehouse primary method.