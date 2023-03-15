Details have been finalized for voting on May 6 in the Republican party canvass, or firehouse primary, in the 28th State Senate District election.

Incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is seeking a fourth term in office in the Virginia General Assembly representing the seven Piedmont-area counties.

Retired educator Mike Allers is challenging him as an anti-establishment candidate seeking the Republican nomination in a primary that will very likely decide the area’s state senator for the next four years.

The newly redrawn 28th District spans the counties of Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania.

David Willis, chairman of the 28th Senate District Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia, issued the formal call for a Legislative District Party Canvass in the Reeves-Allers contest.

Voting will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at three sites around the district, according to Willis. There will be no absentee, provisional or write-in voting.

Voters who reside in Fauquier and Rappahannock will cast ballots in person at Grace Miller Elementary School, located at 6248 Catlett Rd. in Bealeton.

Voters residing in Culpeper, Madison and Greene will cast ballots at Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.

Voters residing in Orange and Spotsylvania will cast ballots at Unionville Elementary School, located at 10285 Zachary Taylor Hwy. in Unionville.

The winner of the firehouse primary will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election.

No challenger, Democratic or independent, has stepped forward to run in the strongly Republican area.

Willis, a resident of the District, said in a phone call the party canvass method was selected by District GOP Committee leadership primarily because it allows a little better control of the process itself.

“We don’t have to wait until the latter part of June to find out who our candidate is,” he said. “We can get a jump start on the campaigning.”

Willis said it’s also a way to save taxpayer’s money as the scaled-back voting method is funded by the Republican Party of Virginia.

Party volunteers will man voting at the three sites selected to be as centrally located as possible around the district, he stated.

Willis said they would have poll books at the voting sites to help voters determine eligibility for voting in the newly drawn district.

All legal and qualified voters of the Virginia State Senate District 28 can vote in the GOP party canvass as Virginia does not register voters by party. However, Willis said voters will be asked to sign a pledge that they will support the Republican nominee going forward in November and that they will vote in accordance with Republican principles.