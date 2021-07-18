First Africans Day commemorates enslaved Africans and African Americans at Stratford Hall

Stratford Hall held its inaugural First Africans Day on Saturday, which commemorated the enslaved Africans and African Americans who built and sustained the historic site in Westmoreland County and the Lee family for generations. The daylong event, honoring those enslaved at Stratford Hall and their descendants, featured music, storytelling, special tours and lectures.

Above: Camillya Lima–Peterson (left), Michael Peterson and their daughter Kennedy, 11, tie seashells and flowers to a wooden frame during the opening ceremony. The family, who traveled from their home in Brooklyn, N.Y., are descendants of enslaved people who worked the plantation. At the end of the day, the memorial will be launched out into the Potomac River as an offering to their ancestors. Above right: Cheyney McNight speaks during the First Africans Day’s opening ceremony, which included traditional African folk music (bottom right) performed by Tanyah Dadze and Slam Stewart. Bottom left: People join in singing traditional African folk music during the opening ceremony.