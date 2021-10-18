First Black US Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell dies from COVID complications

A 1957 graduate of the Black high school that served four counties during segregation, Daniel established a 'brickway of history' outside of the school and personally had one of the bricks engraved with the name of Gen. Colin Powell.

"I had planned to send him a picture of his brick, but I was told he was having medical problems!," Daniel said.

"As a person and an Army veteran, he was the greatest and it was an honor to server under his command in Army. We grew up in the same age area, he was just two years and two months older the me. As history person a historian, I have followed his history since 1958."

Peggy Cifrino, Powell’s longtime aide, said he had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. The Powell family’s social media post did not address whether Powell had any underlying illnesses.

Multiple myeloma impairs the body’s ability to fight infection, and studies have shown that those cancer patients don’t get as much protection from the COVID-19 vaccines as healthier people.