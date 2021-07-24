First female chief of Stratford Hall ready to further expand lens of site's history

Daly said she thinks expanding the lens on Stratford’s history is extremely important, and that historic sites provide the chance to learn about our past, even the difficult chapters.

“My background and passion is in connecting the public to museums, and to do that, we have to reflect as broad a population as we can,” she said. “It’s important that visitors in our community and from other states and regions can see themselves in the history that we’re portraying.”

She said it’s critical that “the stories we’re sharing are reflective of not just the incredible Lee men people know from the history books, but also the woman and enslaved community here, and even the Native Americans who were first on the land where this plantation was later built.”

Stratford Hall’s new leader said it helps in that effort that the institution has a vast archive and archaeological evidence of those who lived and worked on the site. She said staff will continue to work finding and interacting with descendants of Stratford’s enslaved community, as some did on the creation of the African American tour that will soon be released.

She said that over the last 20 years, Stratford Hall, has—from an interpretive standpoint—acknowledged the site was preserved as a memorial to Robert E. Lee.