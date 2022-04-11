First female Orange County elected circuit court clerk dies

The first female elected Circuit Court Clerk of Orange County has passed away.

Linda Stoner Timmons, of Unionville, died this past Friday, April 8. She was 73.

Timmons worked 33 years in the court clerk’s office, starting in 1976 as chief deputy clerk. She was elected to the top post in the office in 1997, serving until 2009.

“Mrs. Timmons leaves behind an impressive legacy of public service to serve as an inspiration to future generations,” according to release on Monday from Orange County administration.

In her honor, county offices will lower the county flag to half-staff on Wednesday, April 13. Timmons was a graduate of Orange County High School and Mary Washington University.

She is survived by three siblings, her husband, Howard Timmons, a daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rhoadesville Baptist Church with a reception following in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the church. An online guestbook is at johnsoncares.com.