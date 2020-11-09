First pitbull mix, first female, 2nd rescue dog: K9 Skyla joins Culpeper PD

A pretty special four-legged professional just joined the local PD.

Culpeper Police KP Skyla is the department’s first female police dog, its first pitbull mix and the first assigned to the investigations division.

The 3-year-old K9 is the agency’s second rescue partner.

Skyla will be Master Police Officer M. Satterfield’s first K9 partner, according to a PD release on Friday. The duo is certified as a narcotic detection team by the American Society of Canine Trainers and will work with investigators.

Satterfield adopted Skyla as a newborn puppy from Culpeper County Animal Shelter – originally as a family pet.

Prompted by the pending retirement this past August of K-9 Jackson and the expanding needs of the investigations team, Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins expressed a desire to have the agency’s next police dogs be rescues, the release stated.

While testing potential candidates in March, Satterfield, on a whim, tested Skyla. When she showed aptitude for narcotic detection, the pair was sent to handler school to be certified, and they were – this month.