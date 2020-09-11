First responders, front-line workers, 9/11 heroes lauded on terror attacks' anniversary

Culpeper observed Patriot Day with moments of silence and prayer, honoring those who died 19 years ago on Sept. 11, while also praying for those who have lost lives in the battle against a deadly virus, fought valiantly by first responders and front-line workers since it entered our midst more than six months ago.
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists used four jetliners to carry out suicide attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000.
At noon on Friday, a community prayer meeting mourning those events, as well as recognizing COVID-19 frontline workers, was held near Culpeper Medical Center at 663 Sunset Lane, the former offices of Virginia Orthopedic.
Organized by Pastor Erick Kalenga and His Village Church, the meeting was broadcast live on Facebook on the church’s website.
“We come together on 9/11 to remember the lives that were lost and courage of many who sacrificed a great deal,” a church post stated. “This year is no different. We have lost many lives due to COVID-19, and we have also witnessed the courage and strength of our first responders.”
On Friday morning at the times coinciding with when each airplane went down 19 years ago, local photographer and volunteer firefighter Kim Atkins led a moment of silence at sites designated in years past to honor the fallen.
At 8:46 a.m. on that fateful day, American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. A moment was observed for them in front of the Culpeper County Courthouse.
At 9:03 a.m., United Flight 175 crashed into the south face of the South Tower. Those who died were honored with a moment of silence in the courtyard between the Culpeper County Courthouse and county jail.
At 9:37 a.m., American Flight 77 struck the western side of the Pentagon. Culpeper residents Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants, died in the crash there. On Friday, the group stood silent at the veterans memorial on Wine Street in Culpeper to honor the Lewises and all those who lost their lives.
At 10:03 a.m., United Flight 93 crashed 80 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The group stood silent near the corner of Main and Davis streets to honor those dead.
Traditionally, Culpeper bugler Gerry Schuck of Bugles Across America has organized an annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at which he plays Taps at locations around the town of Culpeper. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schuck cancelled his involvement.
“There are too many complications and I am placing everyone’s safety ahead of the ceremony,” he said in a recent announcement.
Schuck encouraged everyone to follow the regular schedule in observing a moment of silence at each of the appropriate times to remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
At Culpeper County High School, students commemorated the events of Sept. 11, 2001, which each classroom tuned in to watch a ceremony that took place at the school flagpole. The students in social-studies classes attendrf the ceremony in person.
Senior Reilly Tanner acted as master of ceremonies for the event, recognizing the flags at half mast, summarizing the 9/11 tragedies, and honoring “heroes born of crisis,” Principal Daniel Soderholm said.
CCHS choir members Reilly Tanner, Jack Lincoln, Michael Nunberg, Erick Maltez Ramirez, Alexandra MacKeown, Ashton Williams, Savannah O’Keffe and Kayleigh Dugger performed the national anthem.
Staff members and students united in a moment of silence that was broken by the playing of Taps by Kylie Bondi on trumpet and Payton Faeth on mellophone.
The ceremony concluded with everyone reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Students who are learning remotely from home were also able to view the ceremony, as it was shared via Google Classroom with the entire student body.
“Despite being spread out, today we were united. It was powerful to again feel a touch of the unity that our nation had following the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001,” Soderholm said. “Our staff and students love our nation and our community. We were reminded today of the challenges we have overcome in the past, and we are inspired to overcome our current and future challenges. ... It was beautiful to see our students’ talents inspire unity, patriotism and resolve in our school.”
The principal thanked performing arts teachers Nathan Childs, Doray Walker and Maxamie Mitchell for preparing students for the event.
In Spotsylvania County, state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, commemorated the life of Army Spt. Ryan C. McGhee, who was killed in combat in central Iraq.
Freitas said he was honored to take part in Friday’s ceremony at Massaponax High School dedicating the Cpl. Ryan C. McGhee Memorial Bridge on Guinea Station Road over Interstate 95.
“The obligation I have in remembering his legacy is to ensure my kids know who Ryan was,” Freitas tweeted. “Because the privilege they have in living in this country was purchased at an incredible price.”
McGhee enlisted on Aug. 1, 2006, and “served our nation honorably to ensure that Americans would never witness another attack such as 9/11,” the lawmaker said of the weapons squad team leader and founding member of Delta Company.
“At a time when we are so focused on grievances, I was honored to take a moment on 9/11 and show gratitude to Corporal Ryan C. McGhee, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country,” Freitas posted on Facebook.
U.S. Rep. Abigal Spanberger, D-7th, remembered that “thousands of loved ones left their homes and never returned on Sept. 11, 2001.
“As families and our nation mourned their loss, stories of their heroism—people helping others escape to safety, first responders running into burning buildings, airline passengers sacrificing themselves to save others—filled our consciousness and brought us together as a nation ...,” she tweeted.
“Today, we remember the immeasurable acts of heroism that our fellow Americans showed that day and in the weeks that followed, and we honor the legacy they left us,” Spanberger said via Facebook. “#NeverForget.”
