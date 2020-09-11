First responders honored 19 years after 9/11; new front line workers recognized today

Culpeper observed Patriot Day with moments of silence and prayer, honoring those who died 19 years ago on Sept. 11, while also praying for those who have lost lives in the battle against a deadly virus, fought valiantly by first responders and front-line workers since it entered our midst more than six months ago.
On Sept. 11, 2001, four airplanes were used by terrorists to carry out suicide attacks that killed almost 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000.
At noon on Friday a community prayer meeting mourning that event, as well as recognizing COVID-19 front line workers was held near Culpeper Medical Center at 663 Sunset Lane, the former offices of Virginia Orthopedic.
Organized by Pastor Erick Kalenga and His Village Church, the meeting was broadcast live on Facebook on the church's website.
“We come together on 9/11 to remember the lives that were lost and courage of many who sacrificed a great deal,” a church post states. “This year is no different. We have lost many lives due to COVID-19, and we have also witnessed the courage and strength of our first responders.”
On Friday morning at the times coinciding with when each airplane went down 19 years ago, local photographer and volunteer firefighter Kim Atkins led a moment of silence at sites designated in years past to honor the fallen.
At 8:46 a.m. on that fateful day, American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. A moment was observed for them in front of the Culpeper County Courthouse.
At 9:03 a.m., United Flight 175 crashed into the south face of the South Tower. Those who died were honored with a moment of silence in the courtyard between the Culpeper Courthouse and county jail.
At 9:37 a.m., American Flight 77 struck the western side of the Pentagon. Culpeper residents Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants, died in the crash at the Pentagon. On Friday the group stood silent at the veterans memorial on Wine Street in Culpeper to honor the Lewises and all those who lost their lives.
At 10:03 a.m., United Flight 93 crashed 80 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The group stood silent near the corner of Main and Davis streets to honor the dead.
Traditionally Culpeper bugler Gerry Schuck of Bugles Across America has organized an annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony involving the playing of Taps around the town of Culpeper, but due to the pandemic Schuck cancelled his involvement.
“There are too many complications and I am placing everyone’s safety ahead of the ceremony,” he said in a recent announcement.
Schuck encouraged everyone to follow the regular schedule in observing a moment of silence at each of the appropriate times to remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
