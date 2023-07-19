Law enforcement and first responders personnel gathered at the Salem Volunteer Fire Department on July 13 to participate in the 2023 Valor Awards, a ceremony hosted by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce dedicated to honoring professionals who put their lives on the line for others.

Award recipients received an engraved plaque which holds two challenge coins.

Among the honorees were officers of the Culpeper Town Police Department Kenny Argueta, Matthew Hayes and Miller Torrance.

The trio were recognized for their actions during an incident that occurred at the Culpeper Walmart in June 2022. Officers were called in to handle a mental health situation which involved the self-harm of a store employee.

The team were able to take control of the situation and administer first aid which bought enough time to get the person to the hospital.

“The Culpeper Police Department very much appreciates the Chamber of Commerce recognizing our officers and the dangerous situation that they walked into for the sole purpose of saving a life. We are very happy that the person survived their crisis, we also appreciate the chamber’s support of public safety and all of our first responders,” said Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

The ceremony didn’t just honor those in the field, but those who deal with crises behind a desk as well.

Among those honored at the ceremony were members of the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center, including supervisor Erica Preston, training officers Richard Moylan and Kennan Allison, and Cherie Field.

The quartet were recognized for their efforts involving a call made to the center in Sept. 2022, which claimed an active shooting incident was in progress at Eastern View High School. While the claim was later revealed to be a “swatting” prank, and no active shooting event had happened, the group tried to keep the caller on the phone while also trying to keep parents abreast of the situation.

“Swatting” is a term for hoax phone calls made to police or first responders as a prank in order to draw SWAT teams to a supposed emergency. There have been reported instances of such calls resulting in injury or death in other states, including Oklahoma, Kansas and Tennessee.

“We’re very, very honored that the chamber offers that, and we get a chance to shine a light on our faceless heroes,” said William Martin, director of the communications center. “They are very dedicated, professional and I was very, very proud of them.”

Other recipients of the Valor Award include Sgt. N. Earnshaw of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, EMT Brianna Rossignol and firefighter Eldon Frederick of the Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, EMT David Zager, Captain J.J. Galvin, Lt. Matthew Malcolm, Lt. Eric Neese, Firefighter/EMT Gavin Morrison, firefighter/EMT Joey Galvin, firefighter/EMT Robert Frye and firefighter Jesse Hupko of the Reva Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

The event also honored police and first responder organizations with the Appreciation Award. Recipients included the volunteer fire and rescue departments of Culpeper County, Reva, Salem, Richardsville, Brandy Station, Little Fork and Rapidan. Also recognized were Culpeper County Emergency Services, Culpeper County Animal Services, Virginia State Police, PHI AirCare 6 and the Virginia Conservation Police.

“When I see or talk to an active first responder or healthcare worker in Culpeper, I think of courage and a person that disregards their own welfare over those of others. Our Valor awards ceremony allows the community to take notice of these individuals,” said Gary Deal, chairman of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

“I’d like to thank the Culpeper Chamber for an excellent program for the first responders,” said Culpeper Town Mayor Frank Reeves Jr. “I’d like to thank all the first responders for the excellent job that they do. Also I’d like to thank all the Fire and Rescue for all their volunteer work and all the rescues they make and the revenue they save and hope they continue to do an excellent job.”