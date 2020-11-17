First snow of season Tuesday in Big Meadows

Shenandoah National Park’s Big Meadows received its first snowfall of the season Tuesday, according to photos and a post on the park Facebook page.

“It wasn’t long ago we were seeing fall color in the meadow. Now, it’s been replaced with snowflakes. No complaints here! Our Rangers are enjoying the park’s winter wonderland and snapping photos to share!” the post stated.

Check the latest weather conditions in the park in real time at via web camera at https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/bm_webcam.htm

The first day of winter is Dec. 21, more than a month away.