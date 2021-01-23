First vaccine clinic at Culpeper's Daniel Center goes smoothly

Number of local dosesThe regional Health District has been receiving 1,000 to 1,500 doses of vaccine per week from the state, Kartchner said Friday. Local health-care professionals can give about 1,200 shots a day, he said.

The Health District had enough doses to vaccinate everyone scheduled last week, Kartchner said.

The district, which is notified on Fridays of the next week’s shipment, expects 2,175 weekly doses for the next four to eight weeks, Kartchner said.

Regarding weekly doses expected in the near future, “Some will be allotted to our vaccination clinic in Germanna, and the rest allocated to the hospital systems and other providers throughout the district,” he said. “We have met with and continue to meet with all our partners to come up with the allocation strategy. It continues to be a fluid situation.”

More than 25,000 residents of the five-county district have filled out online surveys registering for vaccination, Kartchner said.

The federal government said the health district won’t get a greater number of weekly vaccine doses for the next one to two months, the health official told Culpeper supervisors last Tuesday.