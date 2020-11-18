"Firsts As Citizens" - Black, female voting pioneers featured at Carver 4-County Museum

A new exhibit at the Carver 4-County Museum, “Firsts As Citizens,” celebrates early local voting pioneers, women and men of color who took hold of the hard-fought freedom while ever striving for equality.

It’s available for virtual view at carver4cm.org or in-person, by appointment at The Carver Center in Culpeper County.

Among those featured are 16 women of color who were the first to register to vote in Culpeper County shortly after American females won the right to vote with ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920.

Cursive hand-written records unearthed by exhibit curator Terry Miller show the women were required to take “a poll test” before being granted the right locally.

The new voting-themed exhibit also features the names and stories of some of the more than 2,800 Black men who went to the polls for the first time in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock in 1870 with passing of the 15th Amendment.

“The 50-year span between African American men and women getting the vote is shown powerfully in their full quest for citizenship,” said Hortense Hinton-Jackson, history vice chairwoman with the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association.