"Firsts As Citizens"—Black, female voting pioneers featured at Carver 4-County Museum

More than half-million Black men voted in that election, she said, and in 1870, President Grant had the privilege of speaking to Congress about final ratification of the 15th Amendment. The 18th U.S. President called it “a measure of grander importance than any other one act of the kind from the foundation of our free Government to the present day,” granting the right to some 4 million Black men.

“I repeat that the adoption of the fifteenth amendment to the Constitution completes the greatest civil change and constitutes the most important event that has occurred since the nation came into life. The change will be beneficial in proportion to the heed that is given to the urgent recommendations of Washington,” Grant said in a special message to Congress March 30, 1870.

The new exhibit at The Carver Center—the museum is located inside the former school’s library, just off of the lobby—highlights a copy of a letter written by Frederick Douglass and published in the NY Times on April 11, 1870: “We were always men … now we are citizens and men among men.”

It was a beginning.

The exhibit will be on display through February. The Carver 4-County Museum, 9432 N. James Madison Highway, is open for appointments of groups of up to 10 people and with CDC and VDH pandemic guidelines in place. To schedule a time to see the exhibit, contact Charlotte B. Carpenter at 540/547-2530. Online at carver4cm.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.