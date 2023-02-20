Downtown hummed festively Saturday for the all-day into the evening Carnival celebration organized by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.

Hundreds of people, visitors and families, of all ages, walked around Main and Davis streets and all over downtown wearing Mardi Gras costumes and hats, beads and of course, masks for the Cajun-flavored experience.

Downtown, with its colorful, circa late 1800s buildings, was dressed up too, windows and interiors decked out in green, purple and gold.

The annual New Orleans-inspired celebration, before the season of Lent, garnered enthusiastic participation from dozens of merchants and restaurants as well as the Visitors Center, Museum of Culpeper History, Windmore Foundation for the Arts and State Climb.

Arts and crafts, music performances, carriage rides, silks performances, magic, face painting, history, jousting, food and beverages and even a Newfoundland Bourbon Street parade were all part of the party.

Virginia Renaissance Faire actors provided vintage ambiance in elaborate costumes, portraying figures from the reign of Elizabeth Tudor, Queen of England, for who Virginia is named.

Cornelia Rutherford portrayed Baroness Burghley, resplendent in a long gown in autumn hues and paisley with a feather in her hat. She is owner of the Virginia Renaissance Faire, opening its 21st season May 13 at Lake Anna Winery in Spotsylvania County.

"We do a lot of away games—Culpeper is always a favorite ... it signals the beginning of spring and the public here is so engaging—friendly and outgoing. They play along!" Rutherford said, standing in the Visitor's Center, bustling with families lined up for Sandy's Face Painting. "People in Culpeper appreciate our genre of entertainment. It makes us feel good!"

Actor Bobby Hebert, portraying Quill the Epic Poet, agreed.

"We are here every year—best town ever," he said, mingling near Knakal's Bakery.

Over on Main Street, in the boyhood home of A.P. Hill, merchant Sandra Reaves Yates, owner of N Style Fashion Gallery, greeted visitors with a lovely table setting of king cakes and beignets. Chung Bussiere, and her husband, Jim, stopped in for some shopping. They also got beads and masks, in generous supply around town Saturday.

"We went to the Wes Iseli magic show earlier," said the husband. "Fantastic, really top of the line."

The couple, with a French last name by way of Minnesota, moved to Culpeper three years ago from Columbia, Md. to escape the hustle-bustle.

Dawn Mich traveled with her partner from Chesapeake to Culpeper for the first time for a highlight of the day, the Newfoundland Bourbon Street Parade, sponsored by 18 Grams Coffee Lab, around the corner from the Depot on Waters Place.

Her one-and-half-year Newfoundland pup, Theo, wore a crown outside Raven's Nest Coffee House waiting for the parade to start.

"It's beautiful," Mich said of the town.

As for her chosen breed of dog, she said her daughter, a veterinarian, picked it due to their docile nature. The massive Newfoundland is a strikingly large, powerful working dog of heavy bone and dignified bearing, according to American Kennel Club.

The sweet-tempered "Newfie" is a famously good companion and has earned a reputation as a patient and watchful 'nanny dog' for kids, according to AKC.

Theo weighs 120 pounds and was the smallest in the litter, Mich said.

"30 minutes of exercise and three-hour nap—my kind of dog," she said.

Over on East Culpeper Street, Guys & Dolls salon was a popular stop for girls, tweens and teens looking to get some "fairy hair," strips of tinsel attached with a bead to strips of hair in colors of purple, green and yellow. Stylist Megan Wince confirmed they had been busy all day with the special Carnival offering.

Finally, over at State Climb, the Silks performers attracted a sizeable crowd for the afternoon show of high-flying acrobatics and graceful dancing amid large swaths of fabric, done to pop songs, in singles and even a mother-daughter act. In the front, young people used the climbing walls, and there was free soup left over from Culpeper Baptist Church's earlier-in-the-day distribution.

Carnival in downtown Culpeper ended with the Luxury Bingo soiree and fundraiser for Services to Abused Families (SAFE), held at the Culpeper Center.