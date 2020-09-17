Five-day double murder trial set in Spotsylvania

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A five-day jury trial has been scheduled next year for a man accused of killing two brothers in Spotsylvania County on July 4.

Danny Lee Huffman, 49, of Spotsylvania, was arraigned Thursday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, both of Spotsylvania, during an incident in the area of Fox Trot Court and Granite Springs Road.

Huffman was originally charged with unlawful wounding, an unusual charge in a homicide case that carries a maximum penalty of up to five years. But he was directly indicted on the murder charges recently by a county grand jury and is now facing the possibility of life in prison.

Prosecutors declined to comment when asked why the unlawful wounding charges were filed in the first place. The charges were still on the docket in general district court Thursday, but will likely be dropped in light of the murder charges.

According to evidence presented at a prior bond hearing, Huffman told investigators he was at the mailboxes about a quarter-mile from his home when he and his teenage son were confronted by three men in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Huffman said the men threatened his life and stabbed him in the arm. He had a cut on his arm when investigators arrived.