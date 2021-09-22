Five more Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 deaths, all men, reported this week

The COVID-19 deaths of five more local residents have been reported this week and they have something in common besides what killed them.
They were all men. All five were 60 and older. Four were white and one was Latino, according to the Virginia Department of Health, which does not include vaccination status in individual death reports.
Since the pandemic began, the COVID-19 virus has been more lethal among males than females, even though more women have been diagnosed with the disease, according to national, state and local data.
Health officials have cited various reasons from biology to behavior for the difference. A 2020 report in Healthline Media, a website that addresses physical and mental health issues, stated that women may have stronger immune systems because of their extra X chromosome and that men may not take their symptoms as seriously.
And with a disease like COVID-19, if people wait until they get sick enough to “need to come into the hospital for care … it’s already a little too late,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare recently.
The five deaths reported so far this week bring to 320 the number of residents in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford who have died from the virus. Men make up 58 percent of the total or 185 deaths, according to VDH data.
The percentage of male deaths hasn’t changed dramatically over the course of the pandemic. Locally, 57 percent of the 119 people who died in 2020 from COVID-19 were men.
But the numbers have been particularly bleak for males lately. Since the first of August, 21 of the 27 deaths reported have been males. Seventeen were white, three were Black and one was Latino. Three were under 60 (one in his 30s, another in his 40s and a third in his 50s), but the rest were age 60-plus.
In terms of those vaccinated, the numbers swing in the other direction, with women representing the majority of the inoculated, locally and statewide. In the local health district, females account for 55 percent of the vaccinated, according to the VDH’s vaccine dashboard.
As for local vaccination rates, 64 percent of adults and 53 percent of the entire population of the Rappahannock Area Health District have been vaccinated, as of Tuesday. There was a slight bump in new vaccines the week after the Food and Drug Administration gave formal approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23, but rates have leveled off since then, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district.
Each week, about 1,636 local residents are getting a dose of vaccine, including those with compromised immune systems who are getting a booster shot, Chamberlin said. That’s considerably below the high point in late April, when the average was 8,767 people per week.
Likewise, almost 80,000 doses of vaccines were being administered every day across Virginia in late April, according to state data. Since Aug. 1, the number of doses given across the state has hovered between 14,000 and 16,000 per day.
While the rate of vaccine distribution has leveled, the spike in new cases has not. Four weeks ago, the local health district was reporting 160 new cases a day over a seven-day period. On Monday, the weekly average of new cases was 179 per day.
At the end of August, 53 people were hospitalized for virus symptoms. As of Tuesday, the number had climbed to 97 patients.
A University of Virginia model, used by the state health department to forecast trends and changes in COVID-19 cases, shows the Rappahannock Area Health District to be in a slow growth pattern with a peak in cases predicted the first week of October.
If the disease prevalence does drop off after that, local health officials said it won’t happen overnight.
“With RAHD’s percent positivity still remaining high [13 percent on Tuesday], kids’ back to in-person learning and unmasked social activities like college and professional football games and fall festivals and fairs, we do not anticipate a rapid decline in cases,” according to a statement from the RAHD. “A gradual decline would be more likely.”
Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County, noted similar spikes.
“We are experiencing a dramatic increase in outbreaks in schools, especially related to sports teams, long-term care facilities, businesses, churches, sports and recreational clubs,” the district noted in its weekly briefing on Monday.
Three Rivers isn’t the only place where COVID-19 has gotten into the door of nursing homes and assisted care facilities. Dogwood Village in Orange County is experiencing an outbreak of at least 20 cases and under five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The exact number isn’t specified by the state to protect patient confidentiality.
Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, which is in Spotsylvania County, also has an outbreak of five cases, according to the state.
Virginia reported the deaths of 3,741 residents of long-term care facilities during the first 12 months of the pandemic. There were 30,209 total cases in 944 facilities in 2020, according to The COVID-19 Tracking Project, which stopped collecting data in March 2021 after vaccines became widely available.
