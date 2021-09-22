Five more Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 deaths, all men, reported this week

The percentage of male deaths hasn’t changed dramatically over the course of the pandemic. Locally, 57 percent of the 119 people who died in 2020 from COVID-19 were men.

But the numbers have been particularly bleak for males lately. Since the first of August, 21 of the 27 deaths reported have been males. Seventeen were white, three were Black and one was Latino. Three were under 60 (one in his 30s, another in his 40s and a third in his 50s), but the rest were age 60-plus.

In terms of those vaccinated, the numbers swing in the other direction, with women representing the majority of the inoculated, locally and statewide. In the local health district, females account for 55 percent of the vaccinated, according to the VDH’s vaccine dashboard.

As for local vaccination rates, 64 percent of adults and 53 percent of the entire population of the Rappahannock Area Health District have been vaccinated, as of Tuesday. There was a slight bump in new vaccines the week after the Food and Drug Administration gave formal approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23, but rates have leveled off since then, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district.

