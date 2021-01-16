Five more Fredericksburg-area virus deaths reported; Virginia has almost 7,000 new cases in one day

The COVID-19 deaths of five more local residents were reported on Saturday along with almost 7,000 new cases across Virginia—the state’s highest increase in a single day.

The number of new people testing positive in the Rappahannock Area Health District didn’t set a record as the state did with 6,757 new cases, but the local increase was still among the highest to date. Another 291 local residents had confirmed infections for a cumulative total of 15,926 cases since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the local death toll has climbed to 143 residents. The most recent deaths—three women and two men whose ages ranged from the 60s to the 80s—were among 11 fatalities reported this week alone and 24 since the new year began. Two of the five people who died were residents of long-term care facilities; there are 21 such centers in the local health district, and nine of them area dealing with outbreaks. Residents have died in six of them.

The deaths reported Saturday included four whites and one Asian or Pacific Islander, the fourth person of such heritage to die in the local health district. The Asian woman was one of two people from Stafford, two from Spotsylvania and one from Fredericksburg included in the most recent tally.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}