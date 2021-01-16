Five more Fredericksburg-area virus deaths reported; Virginia has almost 7,000 new cases in one day

The COVID-19 deaths of five more local residents were reported on Saturday along with almost 7,000 new cases across Virginia—the state’s highest increase in a single day.
The number of new people testing positive in the Rappahannock Area Health District didn’t set a record as the state did with 6,757 new cases, but the local increase was still among the highest to date. Another 291 local residents had confirmed infections for a cumulative total of 15,926 cases since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the local death toll has climbed to 143 residents. The most recent deaths—three women and two men whose ages ranged from the 60s to the 80s—were among 11 fatalities reported this week alone and 24 since the new year began. Two of the five people who died were residents of long-term care facilities; there are 21 such centers in the local health district, and nine of them area dealing with outbreaks. Residents have died in six of them.
The deaths reported Saturday included four whites and one Asian or Pacific Islander, the fourth person of such heritage to die in the local health district. The Asian woman was one of two people from Stafford, two from Spotsylvania and one from Fredericksburg included in the most recent tally.
The deaths—and the increasing number of cases locally and statewide—come as health officials boost efforts to get more people vaccinated against the virus. But as Mary Washington Healthcare officials noted during a town hall last week, the community won’t be safe from COVID-19 until enough people have been vaccinated to the point that case numbers begin to drop.
“It will be safe when the overall prevalence is very, very small, and this is not today,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of the hospital system. “It’s not going to be next week, it’s not likely to be next month, given the data we’re seeing.”
The health district’s positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests among all those taken, averaged 16.7 percent on Saturday. That’s down from last week, when it neared 20 percent, but still more than three times higher than the 5 percent rate health officials would prefer.
“It just speaks to the high levels of community transmission that we’re seeing locally,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District. “A lot of people have COVID, and there’s a lot of potential for them spreading it to other people.”
While each locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District experienced the highest weekly increase in new cases, to date, as of Saturday, the number of people testing positive in Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties was lower last week than the previous one. However, hospitalization rates and deaths climbed in those localities and across the state, where 821 more people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 than the week before.
In addition, there were seven deaths reported last week in Culpeper, one in Orange and one in Westmoreland County.
