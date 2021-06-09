Five running for three Culpeper School Board seats

It’s official: Five candidates are running for three seats on the Culpeper County School Board, two of them unopposed.

Two incumbents, Cedar Mountain District member Betsy Howard Smith and Jefferson District member Deborah L. Desilets, seek another term on the policy-making body. They face no opposition.

Three people, all identified as independents by the county Registrar’s Office, seek to represent the Stevensburg District: Rebecca D. Bragg, Elizabeth S. Hutchins and Lori J. Medley.

The five persons’ candidacies were certified Wednesday by the Culpeper County Voter Registration and Election Office. Tuesday evening was the deadline for candidates to file.

To qualify for the ballot, each School Board candidate had to gather at least 125 signatures from registered voters in their magisterial district. Each district has about 5,000 registered voters.

The Stevensburg District’s incumbent, School Board Chair Marshall Keene, announced earlier that he would not seek a second term. Elected to his four-year School Board term in 2017, Keene chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee.