Flags at half-mast for Madeleine Albright

Flag flies at half-staff Thursday in front of the Culpeper County Administration Building in honor of former Secretary of State Albright.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

American flags in Culpeper County and around the country are flying at half-mast in respect and memory of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright.

The first female secretary of state, Albright died March 23 in Washington, D.C. from cancer. She was 84.

Albright served in the top diplomatic role from 1997-2001 under former President Bill Clinton.

On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia for Albright’s passing.

Youngkin ordered the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on March 24 until sunset on March 27.

