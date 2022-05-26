 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Flags-In' prepares for Memorial Day at Culpeper National Cemetery

More than 250 volunteers participated in Wednesday’s pre-Memorial Day “Flags-In” ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery.

In less than an hour, American flags were placed at each of the 11,200 grave sites—including for unknown soldiers, comprising the old section, circa 1867 along U.S. Avenue, and the new section on East Chandler Street.

“Flags-In is a time-honored tradition at Culpeper National Cemetery. The flags are placed annually prior to Memorial Day to honor our nation’s fallen military heroes,” according to a cemetery news release. The national burial ground, operated by the Veteran’s Administration, is a sponsor for the yearly event and flag provider.

Culpeper resident Sharon Croushorn, an organizer with the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, a Christmas-time program at the cemetery, also helps with Flags-In.

The ceremonial act takes place in federal cemeteries across the U.S. prior to Memorial Day, the solemn national holiday reserved to remember war dead.

“We encourage every volunteer that places a flag on a veteran’s grave in honor of Memorial Day to speak that veteran’s name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life,” she said. “I met several families that placed flags in honor of their loved ones that were resting at Culpeper National Cemetery.”

Among volunteers Wednesday were American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Troops, and leadership teams from Culpeper Chick-fil-A and Walmart. Deputies and cadets with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office participated with the Culpeper Police Department.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony in the old section will be held at 11 a.m. this coming Monday, May 30.

Flags-Out will be noon on Tuesday, May 31 in both sections. Volunteers are welcome to come help remove the flags. In case of rain, Flags-Out will be rescheduled as the flags must be dry for removal and storage, Croushorn said.

