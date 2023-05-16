A member of the Rappahannock County Social Services Board who is a longtime grassroots advocate has announced her bid to run as an independent for the District 28 State Senate seat in the November election.

Elizabeth Melson, 42, of Flint Hill currently manages a farm market through Farm to Table and has worked in fitness, hospitality, agricultural marketing and correctional programming, according to an email for the candidate—one of four now running for the seat in the Virginia General Assembly.

Since 2012, State Sen. Bryce Reeves, Republican nominee, of Spotsylvania, has represented the area and he is seeking a fourth term in November.

The newly drawn district spans part of Fauquier and Spotsylvania and all of Culpeper, Orange, Greene, Madison and Rappahannock.

Workforce center manager Jason Ford of Culpeper announced his candidacy earlier this week. Spotsylvania small business woman Tawana Campbell has also announced, as an independent.

Melson, in addition to her farm work, teaches trauma-informed yoga, mindfulness and recovery/re-entry tips to residents at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail.

The candidate holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Northern Kentucky University and a certificate in Culinary Arts from New River Community & Technical College.

“I have extensive experience in grassroots organizing and citizen advocacy for good governance reforms, regenerative agriculture and consumer sovereignty, solar energy, sentencing reform, rights restoration, and I have advocated for meaningful programming in our corrections systems,” Melson said in the email.

“I know my way around the General Assembly and U.S. Congress and have made connections with elected and non-partisan leaders all across Virginia and the country.”

Melson has served on the boards of Virginia Farmers Market Association and Virginia Hemp Coalition. She is co-founder and former President of FairVote Virginia. She said she decided to run for office so that district citizens have an option on the ballot that puts people over partisanship.

“Just as competition in business is good, so is the free exchange of ideas in politics,” Melson said. “I intend to bring empathy, objectivity, and responsive leadership to the district. The same style of cross-partisan coalition-building that I've used in my reform work, I'd love to bring to the General Assembly.”

She said she is a true independent.

“My views have been shaped by people from all parties,” Melson said. “I've learned something from everyone I've crossed paths with. I believe it is so very important to take into account multiple perspectives and viewpoints when considering potential solutions to the issues our communities face.”

Her top three legislative priorities are: putting small business first, good governance reforms like term limits and campaign finance reform and to improve mental health access for all and treatment focused alternatives to incarceration for non-violent drug offenders.

Learn more on Instagram @MelsonforVirginia and melsonforvirginia.com.