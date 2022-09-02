Flint Hill man dies in crash with tractor-trailer

A Flint Hill man has died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Rappahannock County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 10:22 a.m. Sept. 1 near the intersection of Route 211 (Lee Hwy) and Route 626 (Rock Mills Road), midway between the towns of Washington and Sperryville.

A 2020 Subaru Forester was traveling south on a private drive when it stopped and proceeded to crossover the westbound lanes of Route 211, pulling into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to a release Friday morning from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the Subaru in the side, he said.

The driver of the Subaru, Lois J. Markee, 78, of Flint Hill, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Subaru, Ralph S. Markee, 80, of Flint Hill, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Kenworth truck, a 64-year-old man from Louisa, of Louisa, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. No charges have been placed, Coffey said.

The crash remains under investigation.