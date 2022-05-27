Flood watch in place for Culpeper through tonight

The Tornado Watch issued Friday morning for Culpeper County has been lifted.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

Stay weather aware today, advises Culpeper County Emergency Services. Severe thunderstorms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail and flash flooding. Multiple rounds of storms are expected. The greatest risk will be this afternoon/evening.

A Tornado Watch remained in effect until 2 p.m. for Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia as of noon on Friday.

See the latest at weather.gov/lwx