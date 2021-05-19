Flow yoga at Seek Lavender Farm continues Women's LIFT Event in Culpeper

Culpeper-area women practiced flow yoga (top) Wednesday afternoon at Seek Lavender Farm for the Women’s LIFT networking event part 2, organized by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

Bria Berry (above left), a Gold’s Gym instructor, led the class outside on the scenic grounds of the lavender and herb farm run by Mary Seek (above right) and her husband, Neil, on a rural stretch of Bradford Road just outside of town.

The Little House was open for browsing handmade items made by the Seeks from their farm products. It is open most Saturdays, and by appointment.

The workout started with a tai chi-inspired warm-up and shifted into fast-paced, slightly rigorous yoga stretches, flowing to music under the bright sun. Attendees received a pink mat to keep for participation at the three-part LIFT Event, which will conclude June 2 with happy hour at Mountain Run Winery.

The 2021 theme is reconnecting, and socializing was prevalent at the unmasked event in the great outdoors. Wednesday’s get-together ended with a tour of the farm.abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

