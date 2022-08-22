Floyd Binns Middle School opens new instructional wing, with theater room, in Culpeper

Floyd T. Binns Middle School has reclaimed it instructional spaces following a months-long, $1.5 million conversion of the former division central office back into classrooms.

There’s even a new stage for return of the theater program to the 74-year-old school.

The first day of the new academic year on August 10 was an exciting one at Floyd T. Binns, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover. A new wing was unveiled and put to immediate use in the circa 1948 brick school on Grandview Avenue in the Town of Culpeper.

Federal pandemic relief dollars funded the work that started in January. The new construction alleviates overcrowding while also improving ventilation for students and staff, according to Hoover.

Floyd T. Binns had its first renovations in 1958 followed in 2004 by the changing some school classrooms to house the division’s Central Office. But given the middle school's growth in recent years, CCPS determined the offices needed to become classrooms once again.

This past December, Central Office relocated to 471 James Madison Highway to start that shift.

Now open, the new wing provides eight new classrooms for teaching science, math, health and ACE (gifted education) as well as theater, back for the first time since the 2018-19 school year.

The theater room has a brand new raised stage area to enhance the school’s dramatic arts program, the division release stated.

“This new wing is fantastic and a great addition to the school,” said the new theater teacher at Binns, Zachary Glasscock.

“As the theatre instructor, I am thrilled about the gorgeous stage in my classroom! The furniture is up to date and easy to move! This space is really going to be a great asset to the students' learning!"

The classrooms are furnished with flexibility and collaboration in mind, Hoover said. Triangular desks can be moved into many different configurations and larger shelves and bookcases are on wheels so that teachers can maximize learning space, she said.

Kalee Wells started teaching gifted education, also known as ACE, at Binns in the fall of 2018. The new wing provides a dedicated classroom for her after years of sharing space.

“My new classroom is wonderful! I am grateful and excited to be in such a brand new, bright classroom!” Wells said. “After being on a cart and sharing a space for a while, this has been a refreshing start to the new school year.”

The new wing also provides offices for two school counselors, school testing coordinator and school registrar.

“We are thrilled with the new addition to Floyd T. Binns. The space allows for all teachers to have a classroom, as some were using carts and makeshift class areas,” Principal Andrea Kilby said. “The space is beautiful and functional which is a definite win for Binns."