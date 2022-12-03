Floyd T. Binns 7th graders publish books through 'Leap for Literacy'

In exciting literary news, local seventh graders Kendall Bopp and Lane Naccarato recently earned the title of published authors.

The school community at Floyd T. Binns Middle School in Culpeper celebrated the news Dec. 2 at a Book Launch Party. The young authors held their books for the first time and had the opportunity to place a copy of their books on shelves in the school library, according to a news release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

In attendance for the big moment were the authors’ parents, grandparents, teachers, administrators and a member of the school board. Principal Andrea Kilby welcomed the crowd and made introductions.

Teacher Melissa Zehe, writing club sponsor, gave an overview of the school’s writing club. The featured authors each had an opportunity to share about their books with the audience and read a few pages aloud. The celebration concluded with refreshments and a book signing.

Their journey began last year when Bopp and Naccarato, along with other Binns students, participated in an eight-week writing program, “Leap for Literacy," a Georgia-based youth development nonprofit.

By the end of the program, the young authors had completed books that were then submitted for consideration for illustration and publication.

Bopp and Naccarato were among five students from across the nation whose books were selected. Leap for Literacy matched the writers with a professional illustrator and their books came to life. A digital artist for children’s books, Diana Resendiz, a resident of Mexico, illustrated both of the titles.

Bopp’s title, “The Halloween Scares,” was based on her childhood experiences.

“My book was inspired by a common fear that kids have,” she said at the Book Launch Party.

“I want kids to know that it is ok to ask for help when you’re afraid.”

Bopp specifically liked the illustration where, “the coffee is spilling.”

Naccarato’s title is, “To Another World.” She said at the Book Launch Party she always wanted to be an author.

“My book was inspired by a dream I had,” she said, adding, she was pleased with the illustrations and specifically liked “how they made the little person in my book.”

When asked if the final books were what they expected, Naccarato said, “No, but in a good way,” and Bopp agreed.

Asked what advice they would give to other kids their age who wanted to be authors, Naccarato said, “It’s a good idea and it’s not as hard as you’d think.”

Bopp said it was a good opportunity for them and others should try it if they are interested.

The books are available through Amazon. The young authors will receive royalties from each sale.