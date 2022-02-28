Floyd T. Binns students to be published authors

Floyd T. Binns 6th grade students Kendall Bopp and Lane Naccarato will soon be published authors with their books for sale on Amazon.

The students wrote books as a part of an afterschool writing club this fall sponsored by teacher Melissa Zehe. The writing club followed the eight-week Leap for Literacy writing program, according to a release from school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Lane’s book, “To Another World,” is about a character who “falls in a hole in a cave and tries to get home,” the young author explained.

Kendall’s book, “The Halloween Scares,” is based on her experiences as a child.

Both students said they want to continue writing. Lane may consider a career writing books and screenplays while Kendall says she would like to write for fun.

“I am very excited that my book was selected to be published,” Kendall said. “I would like to write more stories in the future.”

Lane added, “I’m really glad I got the opportunity to do this. I hope to write more books in the future.”

Leap for Literacy created the opportunity for the students after Zehe met its founder, Stan Tucker, several years ago working at a summer camp and learned about his writing program. The purpose of Leap for Literacy is to promote literacy in youth.

The goal is to have the local student's published books ready to roll out before the end of the school year. Tucker plans to come to Culpeper to meet the young authors and present copies to the Binns library.

“I’m excited, this is such a huge deal,” Zehe said. “These books will always be a part of the Floyd T. Binns library.”

The Leap for Literacy program walks students through the writing process as they pen their own books. Each week the program included an instructional writing video and one from an author. After viewing the author videos, students could meet via Zoom with the writers.

At the end of the program, the students submitted their completed books to Leap for Literacy for possible publication. Zehe was hopeful one of her students would be selected, but was thrilled to learn two were chosen.

Now that Kendall and Lane’s books have been selected for publication, Leap for Literacy will match the books with a professional illustrator to create the illustrations.

Once the illustrations are complete, the books will be published and sold on Amazon, according to Hoover’s release.