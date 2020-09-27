Flu shot clinics a test run for COVID-19 'mass vaccination' to come

About 65 people showed up in the rain Saturday morning—and literally got the point about the need to be vaccinated against the flu in a year when the nation could face a “twindemic” of both the seasonal influenza and COVID-19.
The Rappahannock Area Health District in the Fredericksburg region offered the free drive-thru clinic, the first of several in the area, at King George High School. As the rain poured, participants were able to stay in their vehicles while those giving the shots in the arm donned hats and hoods, as well as masks, and worked under canopies set up in the school parking lot.
The clinics are designed to immunize as many people as possible amid local, state and national concerns that people sick with the flu will require the same resources—doctors and nurses, hospital beds and ventilators—as those suffering from the novel coronavirus.
“Adding to the challenge of defeating COVID-19 is a flu season that is rapidly approaching and presenting the possibility of a two-front public health war,” said Steven Anderson, president and CEO of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.
In a press release about the particular importance of the flu vaccine this year, Marla Dalton, executive director and CEO of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, echoed Anderson’s concerns about the flu putting “additional strain on an already overburdened U.S. healthcare system.”
Beyond providing the vaccinations, the local clinics also serve another purpose. They give district officials, first responders, pharmacists and nurses the chance to prepare for the kind of “large-scale vaccination effort” that will be required when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district.
More than 370,000 people live in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. When a COVID-19 vaccine hits the market, district officials, along with private companies and pharmacy chains will face the logistical decisions about where and how to distribute the vaccine while making sure there’s enough medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
The health district is developing all these strategies and finding what works best as they put on the flu shot clinics, Bonds said.
“The more we can prepare now, the better off we will be in the coming months,” she said.
Vaccinating that many people will “be a huge undertaking,” said Wendi Lane, the district’s emergency coordinator. Officials have to coordinate among the five localities on distribution, timeline and training all those involved “so that we will be ready,” she said.
Partnerships that have already been developed during the area’s response to COVID-19 will come into play during the next effort, said Joe Saitta, the district’s virus incident commander. He regularly praises community partners, including the first agencies the district reached out to for mass vaccinations: the Rappahannock EMS Council and fire and rescue departments in each locality.
Next, the district will contact local hospitals, law enforcement, private medical practices, school nurses and pharmacists.
“Each of these will have an important role to play,” Saitta said. “To make this massive project come to fruition, we’ll have to work both smarter and harder.”
And so, district officials and their volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps will continue to hone skills and strategies as they roll out flu shot clinics at various times of the day and night, in good and bad weather and in different locations.
There are 100 vaccines available at each clinic for those ages 9 and older. No pre-registration is required, and the free flu shots are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
All participants are asked to wear a cloth face covering. Clinics are planned in:
- Fredericksburg: Oct. 3, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary School, 2100 Cowan Blvd.
- Spotsylvania: Oct. 6, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Fire Co. 2, 1700 Volunteer Lane.
- Caroline: Oct. 14, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Wright’s Chapel UMC Church, 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen.
- Stafford: Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m. at Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd.
More information is available at 540/899-4797.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which covers Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties, also is planning free drive-thru flu shot clinics for ages 3 and older. Participants are asked to wear facial coverings at the events planned in:
- Fauquier County: Oct. 8 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton.
- Culpeper County: Oct. 15 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
