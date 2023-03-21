The 4th Annual Culpeper County Public Schools Maker Energy Faire showcased student abilities in the STEM fields this past weekend inside the technical education high school.

Career Partners Inc. sponsored the free Saturday event, offering attendees a glimpse at the variety of subjects students could get involved in that could lead to careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Health, agricultural and other topics were highlighted as well.

There were demonstrations, face painting and concessions as well as some non-traditional offerings such as e-sports, video and virtual reality gaming and green screens.

CCPS Career & Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz said the faire represented classes CTEC had to offer and other school-wide programs like gifted and agricultural. She said attendance at the faire this year was back up to the numbers that it drew prior to the pandemic.

“Our first year we had 1,000, our second year we had 2,000, third year we had 3,000. With a two-year break we thought that we’d be back to square one but we’re close to 2,000," Richards-Lutz said.

A notable demonstration of student technological skills was a robotic petting zoo. Created by 7th grade students, the exhibit displayed animatronic pets that moved via a coding program on a school-provided Google Chromebook.

Animatronics have been a staple of amusement parks such as Disney World and Six Flags for decades, requiring teams of people to develop and run.

The robotic petting zoo showcased the creativity of students as well as how technology has helped to make something as complex as animatronics more accessible to curious minds.

“They came up with their own design for the animal whether it was a crab or a raccoon or a bird," said Culpeper Middle school teacher and petting zoo advisor Chris Donner. "The challenge was to create motions in some way and some use sensors as well, when you approach the optic it turns on and off."

A snack made available by students during the event was, “Edible Soil," an earthy concoction with chocolate, gummi worms and other items. Cecilia Vega, an agriculture teacher at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, said the goal of the concession was creating something tasty as well as accurate representation of soil layers.

“We do this lab in class for 7th grade and it works out to show the different soil horizons,” says Vega.

There were also interactive events that allowed attendees to create or destroy.

In one area, people could relieve some stress and destroy old computer components. The idea was to have fun smashing things and for those who would look a little closer, to find out what’s actually inside a computer according to Jim Duggar, chairman of the Maker Engery Faire committee.

Duggar commented on the overall experience.

“It’s been great, we used the new CTEC building so we can show that off to the community as well as having the students come out. We had a lot of volunteers do that stuff as well and show folks what we do here in Culpeper," he said.