Follow the money: Culpeper County still has $3.013 million in unspent COVID relief

With the COVID-19 public health crisis nearly in the rear-view mirror, Culpeper County government is still holding onto to more than $3 million in federal pandemic relief funds.

Guidance for how the funds may be expended are now relaxed, County Administrator John Egertson told the Board of Supervisors at its June meeting. This allows the County to spend the funds on essentially anything at the direction of the board, he said.

Culpeper County received a total, over two years, of $10.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds with the second installment paid this month, Egertson told the board.

Of the total, $6.6 million is going to the fiber-to-home project that still hasn’t started.

The county also spent nearly $168,000 on pandemic bonuses for sheriff’s deputies and gave $75,000 to bolster the low-enrollment New Pathways machinist training program on the Carver Center campus.

The county spent nearly $60,000 of the American Rescue dollars for aerial photography, $50,000 to extend internet to the under-construction fieldhouse at the sports complex and around $252,000 in well and well lots to serve the Clevenger’s Corner proposed development.

The rest of the money, $3,013,206.23 to be exact, must spent by December 31, 2024, according to a staff report.

Staff did not seek any action on the item at the meeting, and the board did not take any action on how to spend the funds.

“Can we spend it on roads?” asked Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood and Egertson responded yes.

