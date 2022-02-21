Following rabies-positive feline in Madison, 20-30 more cats euthanized

Madison County leaders are continuing to address a rabid cat issue.

Last month, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District issued a rabies warning after a feral cat in the Shifflett’s Corner area of Madison County tested positive for the disease.

A woman who had made contact with the cat was treated for rabies and her other cats were required to quarantine for four months.

The health district and local nonprofit MAD Cats built an enclosure to house the animals during their quarantine.

However, state local health authorities directed county officials to consider all feral cats within the area as rabies positive and said they should be trapped and euthanized.

The Madison County Supervisors, as a result, recently adopted an ordinance to that effect. The ordinance authorizes the county’s animal control office to trap and euthanize cats within the Shifflett’s Corner area.

The ordinance will remain in effect until March 2, but may be renewed if the issue persists.

County attorney Sean Gregg explained that rabies is among the most fatal conditions and there was no evidence the cat in question had been vaccinated. He said the issue represents a fairly substantial public health crisis and the county has no other choice but to trap and euthanize the cats.

So far, 20-30 cats have been captured and euthanized.

“This is what happens when people don’t spay and neuter their cats,” Gregg said.

County administrator Jonathon Weakley said he understands the feelings around euthanizing the animals, but the county’s number one job is public health and safety.

Officials from the local health department said they unanimously support the ordinance.