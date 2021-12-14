Food Bank offers turkeys, toys to 500 families Saturday

There have been so many negative aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s encouraging to hear about a positive one: the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank continues to get a lot of food donations as a result of the crisis and is sharing the bounty in a special giveaway.

Because it had more frozen birds for Thanksgiving than it could give away, the Food Bank is offering “Turkey and Toys” during a special drive-thru distribution on Saturday at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers will load up the trunks with holiday goodies for at least 500 families.

No registration or income documentation is required for the event, designed for those who need holiday assistance. Boxes of food, which include a turkey breast or whole turkey, along with milk, produce, chicken and cereal, will be distributed as long as supplies last, according to the Food Bank. The distribution also includes a limited supply of toys.

The facility initially asked for volunteers to help with the distribution, but by this week, all slots were filled. United Healthcare, which helped support the event financially, also provided some manpower and others have signed up to help, said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the Food Bank.